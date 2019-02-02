Kim Zolciak’s Daughter, Brielle Biermann, Flaunts Her Insane Body In Blue Bikini

The 21-year-old reality TV star also faced criticism about one specific feature of her derriere.

Brielle Biermann has grown up in front of audiences on multiple Bravo’s reality shows. Now, at the age of 21, the American-Italian socialite isn’t afraid to flaunt her stuff, no matter what some of her fans think. Biermann, who is the daughter of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, has faced criticism in the past for not only using Botox injections to plump her lips but also publicly defending her decision to do so. This time, though, one Instagram follower went too far by attacking a physical trait that Biermann was born with: her birthmark.

As People reported, the commenter in question asked, “What is wrong with your butt cheek? Peeling from a sunburn?” Never one to shy away from confrontation, Brielle Biermann shot back, “Birth mark smh (shaking my head).” Even after this revelation, there were still others who posted similar questions.

The birthmark is barely visible in the stunning photograph that showcases Biermann wearing a barely-there bikini that’s almost a perfect match to the rich blue hue of the ocean. A much more interesting question that this particular photo brings up is why is the camera date stamping images with the year 1998? Seems like whoever is helping Brielle Biermann may have difficulty adjusting their camera’s internal settings.

Bravo’s The Feast recently reported on another minor controversy that Biermann started with a simple tweet. The reality star’s off-screen food tastes apparently tend to be a lot more simplistic than viewers have been led to believe. In fact, there’s one classic food staple geared toward younger eaters that Brielle loves above all others: Perdue’s Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Nuggets. She was quite dismayed about the recent recall, which prompted some Twitter users to say things such as “What r u 5yo?” and “Wow! You eat fancy when you’re in your mama’s house.”

W T F I EAT THESE EVERYDAY https://t.co/QHq8BiBtRT — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 30, 2019

Of course, Brielle Biermann is far from the only celebrity who has a deep affinity for a childhood favorite. Per WMMR, macaroni and cheese is a beloved food choice for Drew Barrymore, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, and Reese Witherspoon.

It’s unknown if the allure of chicken nuggets that come shaped like dinosaurs has been part of Biermann’s recipe for healing from the breakup of her relationship with Michael Kopech. The Inquisitr pointed out recently that Khloe Kardashian was a big help in Brielle’s bounce back from that tumultuous event. Fans of Don’t be Tardy will get to see Brielle Biermann go through all of the major stages of heartbreak, including her first attempts at wading back into the dating pool.

In the meantime, the reality show actress will continue to show off her impressive physique on Instagram. Brielle Biermann has made it quite clear that haters, and daily chicken nuggets, won’t stand in her way.