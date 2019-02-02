Cindy Crawford’s Daughter, Kaia Gerber, Shows Off Legs In Dangerously Short Clothes On Instagram

Kaia Gerber has what it takes to be a supermodel, and the 17-year-old has proved it time and again. In her most recent picture on Instagram, Kaia convinced everyone that good looks and modeling talent run in the blood.

On Friday, February 1, Kaia treated her 4.1 million fans to a sultry new photograph, where she is shown wearing a skimpy black pair of shorts that she teamed with a matching tank top. She sat on a chair, tucked her knees under her chin, and in the process, flaunted her long, sexy legs. She wore her dark tresses down and wore some red lip color to pull off a very glamorous look.

The picture in question amassed 279,000 likes and more than 1000 comments within just a day of going live. Many commentators pointed out that Kaia bore a striking resemblance to her mother, and called her a “young Cindy Crawford.”

One person said that the picture was Kaia’s “most beautiful one ever taken,” while another one predicted that Kaia will soon be a top model, as she has become one of the most sought-after models in the world.

In fact, a quick scroll through her Instagram account shows that she has worked for almost all of the major fashion brands that a model can dream of, including Givenchy, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Chanel, ALYX, Fenti, Miu Miu, Prada, Moschino, Marc Jacobs Daisy, Alexander Wang, and Sacai to name several.

Apart from her modeling duties and social media activities, she has also been in the news for being spotted with a handsome companion in Malibu, shortly after stunning the world during Paris Fashion Week.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, the model was seen wearing a back ensemble for an outing with her friend, who appeared to be around the same age. However, no further detail about the boy was provided in the article.

Although Kaia and her brother Presley have been making waves in the fashion industry for quite some time now, their mother, Cindy Crawford, has expressed hope that her kids will pursue their education and not focus their entire energies on their modeling careers, per the Daily Mail.

In an interview with Dot News, Kaia revealed that education is, indeed, her priority at the moment. She also said that she likes to be productive with her free time and that she doesn’t like sitting idle.