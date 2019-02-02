Kendall Jenner Transforms Into A Sexy Retro Pin-Up Girl, All Lips & Eyes, In Sultry Instagram Snapshot

Kendall Jenner is not only an established veteran of the reality TV world, but she’s also queen of the modeling industry as well. In her most recent Instagram share, one made just moments ago as of the writing of this article, she displays precisely why she is the highest paid model in the world — clearing $22.5 million in 2018, according to Forbes.

In this particular image, Kendall graces the cover of Vogue Italia, channeling the pin-up girls of decades past in order to produce a sexy, smoldering result. An extreme close-up chosen by the photographer means that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is front and center, with every little detail captured by the professional camera lens. This includes retro-inspired nude nails, a chunky metallic bangle and rings, a see-through shirt complete with a breezy floral detailing, and more.

Kendall herself is seemingly enraptured — her lips painted a pretty rose-pink and parted in a dramatic, breathy expression which conjures the essence of sensuality. Bold black eyeliner and bright peacock-blue eyeshadow frame her striking chocolate brown eyes. Perfectly sculpted eyebrows and a vintage hairstyle — all bouncy curls which compliment her raven-hued tresses — complete the throwback look.

The world’s top model is backgrounded by a washed out scene of leafless trees and over-exposed grass. The cover of the February 2019 issue of Vogue Italia boasts a decidedly thick font — one which calls the 1960s and 1970s immediately to mind — and advertises the model’s presence simply as “Kendall” in block lettering, calling her aesthetic an “obsessione,” or obsession.

Kendall herself seemed very appreciative of the end result, calling the cover one of the best shoots she’s ever participated in — and that the entire process was a dream come true. It would seem that her massive legion of fans and followers tended to agree with her assessment of the Vogue Italia cover, lavishing over 400,000 likes and 2000-plus comments on the image in very short order.

One user wrote, “WHAT A GORGEOUS LADY,” in all-caps, while another Instagram fan quipped, “Ooh glamorous!!! Great cover!”

Kendall Jenner has been making headlines most recently, per Elle, for causing a bit of a problem for Caitlyn Jenner’s planned skincare product line.

“The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office sent Caitlyn a letter essentially prohibiting her from using ‘Jenner Skincare’ and ‘Skincare By Jenner’ as her line’s name because it’s too similar to trademarks registered by Kylie, Kendall, and Kris.”

Whether or not the imposition of bureaucratic red tape over Caitlyn’s planned cosmetics launch will cause any familial friction remains to be seen. Until then, however, Kendall seems to be doing very well for herself in the modeling industry — with no clear plateau to her career in sight.