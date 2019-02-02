‘The Crown’ Star Olivia Colman Shares Her Love For Queen Elizabeth On David Tennant’s Podcast

Colman has admiration for the queen, but not a love of the monarchy.

The actors on the popular Netflix series The Crown are usually very tight-lipped but this week the new Queen Elizabeth, Olivia Colman did a guest spot on David Tennant’s podcast to talk about her new role and the monarchy in general.

Town & Country says that Colman dropped in on her friend and former Broadchurch co-star David Tennant on his podcast, “David Tennant Does A Podcast With…” to dish some dirt on her new all-consuming role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tennant asked Colman what it was like to play such an iconic person, especially one who is still living. She says that on The Crown there is a huge team who makes sure that there is historical accuracy on the show, and that she’s not missing the mark

“You kind of can’t think about that, I think… I don’t want anyone to watch and go ‘she’s totally off the mark.'”

She says she even has a diction coach in the voice department who corrects the way she says television to say it more like the monarch.

As the time in the series grows closer to the current day, there is obviously video out there, and they stay as true as possible to the real thing.

For example, Prince Charles investiture as the Prince of Wales has the whole family on video.

“There’s obviously things that people can access on video that we try and do respectfully—have the same sort of shaped clothes and things like that.”

Colman is gushing about the costume department saying that they are amazing, as they make every piece from scratch.

The actor who will be Queen Elizabeth in season 3 of The Crown says that though she has never been a monarchist she has a deep affection for HRH, and it’s almost become an obsession which continues to increase. Colman says that she believes it will be terrible when the queen is gone and that even keel which has existed for most of our lives is gone.

The Crown season 3 does not yet have a debut date, but it has been promised for 2019. For seasons one and two, the shows made their debut around Thanksgiving for 2016 and 2017, but 2018 came and went without a new season due to the changeover in the full cast.

But as a tease, Netflix has been slowly sharing production stills, says the Inquisitr, which show the new cast in costume including Tobias Menzies from Outlander as Prince Philip.