Angelina Jolie Feelings ‘All Over The Map’ After Meeting With Brad Pitt, Per HL

Yesterday, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made headlines after they were spotted together for the first time in more than a year. While most fans would have liked the presumed reunion to be for a positive reason, it has been reported that the meeting took a turn for the worse and ended with an explosive argument. Now, an insider close to Angelina Jolie is sharing details about the aftermath of that meeting.

According to Hollywood Life, Angelina Jolie is reportedly very upset over their recent meeting. It has been reported that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress’s emotions are all over the place after seeing Brad Pitt. “Angelina’s feelings are all over the map after her latest meeting with Brad, it was very emotional.”

The insider went on to explain the reason for Angelina Jolie’s emotional turmoil. While she still loves Brad Pitt and found it very difficult to see him, the insider claims she does feel like they are making progress in an effort to move on with their lives. “On one hand it was hard for her to see him, it brought up all her feelings of disappointment over her marriage failing. She still misses him and what they had so being in the same room as him is painful. But at the same time she does feel like they’re making progress, they got a lot of things hashed out and she’s feeling very hopeful that they’ll be able to sign off on a final agreement soon,” an insider said.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s post-breakup lives. Several news outlets have reported that Brad Pitt is dating South African-born actress Charlize Theron. Dating rumors suggest the two have actually been together for nearly four months.

While there was speculation the relationship could be a casual encounter, insiders close to Brad Pitt suggest otherwise. Although he is still embroiled in a heated divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, Brad is reportedly ready for a serious relationship with Charlize. In fact, his meeting with Angelina reportedly centered on his desire to finally put the past behind them and move forward for the sake of their six children.

Over the past several months, rumors have suggested Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been at odds about their children. Insiders claim Brad hasn’t been very pleased with Angelina’s parenting, but based on the meeting yesterday, it appears they are working to find common ground.