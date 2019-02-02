71-Year-Old Lloyd Morgan Accused Of Watching Child Pornography Inside A Starbucks In Texas

Lloyd Morgan was allegedly viewing sexually explicit photos and videos of children inside a Texas Starbucks this week, prompting horrified customers to call the police and leading to the arrest of the 71-year-old man.

Morgan was arrested inside the coffee shop in The Woodlands, Texas, after deputies said several other customers complained about the content he was watching on a laptop computer. As Click 2 Houston reported, police arrived and Morgan closed his laptop, then refused to show it to police when they asked about the content.

Officers then contacted the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which assisted detectives. Police said Morgan ultimately confessed to viewing several pornographic photos and videos of children, the report noted.

The arrest garnered some national attention, with news outlets picking up on the bizarre circumstances of the allegations against Morgan. The elderly man’s mugshot also spread across social media.

Morgan’s arrest comes just a day after another high-profile child pornography case. In Illinois, popular singer and YouTube star Austin Jones pleaded guilty to coercing underage fans to send nude images online. As the New York Post reported, the Indiana man pleaded guilty to a count of child pornography in U.S. district court. Jones admitted that he corresponded with six girls — between the ages of 14 and 15 — from 2016 to 2017 and asked them to send explicit videos and images.

As People magazine reported, Jones talked to the girls online, and then convinced them to send nude images and sexually explicit video to prove how big a “fan” they were of him. Jones had faced similar accusations back in 2015, even taking to Facebook to post an apology after allegations that he encouraged underage girls to send “twerking” videos to him.

“I’m embarrassed,” Jones wrote. “I’d have conversations online with girls that would involve me asking them to create a video of themselves twerking. Sometimes I’d make videos of myself doing some twerk moves in return. Here’s the truth: I NEVER asked them to do anything more than send a twerking video. Nothing EVER went beyond that.”

Jones, who had more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and millions of views on his videos of song covers and original songs, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

In Texas, 71-year-old Lloyd Morgan was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. It was not clear if he was given bail or if he is still being held on the charges.