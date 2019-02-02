NeNe Leakes Slams Lisa Vanderpump In Latest Rant, Claims Reality Star Stole Location For Her Restaurant Pump

NeNe Leakes has never been the type to hold back when it comes to sharing her opinion. But when she was asked about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, she took things to a new level. According to People magazine, on Friday, February 1, NeNe Leakes appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show. During the interview, there was initially a mix-up about the feud because there was speculation NeNe was at odds with Lisa Rinna. However, she confirmed the problem lies with Lisa Vanderpump.

“You know I actually said the wrong name. … I meant Lisa Vanderpump. I did not mean to say Lisa Rinna,” NeNe Leakes said on the SiriusXM show. “She knows that we have a little something, something she did to me. I’ve never really addressed it. … She did some real foul s—t to me.”

When she was asked about her feud with Lisa Vanderpump, she wasted no time explaining her problem with the reality star. It has been reported that NeNe Leakes’s issue with Lisa Vanderpump centers on her popular Los Angeles-based restaurant Pump. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also claims Lisa tried to talk her out of buying Pump. NeNe went on to recall her time living in L.A., revealing that’s when she crossed paths with Lisa Vanderpump.

According to NeNe, the space where Pump is now located with nothing more than a “raggedy-looking,” “torn down” structure. Because of her gay fanbase, she thought the location would have been perfect for an upscale bar.

“At the time, Greg [Leakes] and I were living in [Los Angeles] and I was working on Glee and New Normal,” Leakes told McCarthy. “We ride down that West Hollywood area where all the gay bars are — and I have a large gay fanbase — and I kept thinking, ‘It would be so cool if I had a bar right in here somewhere.’ And that space was empty and kind of raggedy-looking and torn down.”

After coming up with the idea, NeNe Leakes claims she contacted Lisa. Although Pump is now a success, apparently, Lisa wasn’t sold on the idea when NeNe presented it. In fact, she allegedly discouraged her from pursuing the endeavor. Then, she turned around and made the purchase herself. “She said, ‘Oh darling, darling, it’s a piece of crap and they’re charging so much for it darling,'” Leakes said. “She talked me off of it and then went and got it,” Leakes alleged.

Lisa Vanderpump has yet to respond to the allegations but fans find NeNe’s claims quite interesting.