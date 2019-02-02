‘Avengers: Endgame’ Rumors: Long-Deceased Character Set To Return

It's been six years since this character met their demise.

As Avengers: Endgame approaches, more and more rumors run rampant on the internet along with some wild plot theories. The biggest question on every fans mind is how the events of Infinity War will be reversed, bringing back the many decimated characters who were wisped away at the film’s conclusion. Some major cameos are set to happen in Endgame, with long-deceased characters possibly making returns. According to a new rumor, a Thor: The Dark World casualty will be coming back for the fourth Avengers film.

Revenge of the Fans is reporting that Frigga (Rene Russo) will be appearing in Endgame. Fans will remember the most heart-wrenching moment in any of the three Thor films was when the God of Thunder’s mother was killed by a dark elf. Frigga’s funeral was one of the most touching in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her time in the MCU is apparently not over.

The news outlet admitted they don’t know in what capacity Frigga will return, be it a flashback or resurrection but they are confident she will appear onscreen.

“We may see her as part of the time-traveling exploits of our heroes, or maybe she’s glimpsed in the Soul World alongside other fallen figures from last year’s story.”

A major theory of Infinity War and Endgame suggests that those who were snapped away in the Decimation did not die, but are trapped within the Soul Stone, or are in the Soul World. Frigga couldn’t be within the Soul Stone because she was long gone before the Decimation even happened, but if there is a Soul World in the MCU, she could very well be there with characters like Heimdall and Loki.

Revenge of the Fans speculated that Frigga might offer some kind of advice to Thor or reunite with Loki, who met his end at the beginning of Infinity War. Of course, there are also other theories that believe Loki didn’t really die since he is the God of Mischief. Despite Thanos saying “no more resurrections” after he choked Loki, that doesn’t necessarily mean a resurrection can’t happen or didn’t happen.

