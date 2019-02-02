Trump Slams Nancy Pelosi: ‘She’s Very Bad For Our Country’

In an interview with CBS News Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan set to air this weekend, President Donald Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi, arguing that the House Speaker is “very bad” for the United States.

Trump’s comments come after — and are in relation to — the longest and most expensive government shutdown in United States history. Caused by Donald Trump’s insistence on receiving funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the shutdown escalated tensions between the White House and the House of Representatives, ultimately failing to produce results.

During the negotiations, Nancy Pelosi was “very rigid,” according to the president.

“Well, I think that she was very rigid — which I would expect — but I think she’s very bad for our country,” he said.

Trump added that Pelosi wants open borders and supports human trafficking, arguing that the House Speaker is aware of the fact that the United States needs border security, but purposely refuses to compromise in order to score political points.

“She knows that you need a barrier. She knows that we need border security. She wanted to win a political point. I happen to think it’s very bad politics because basically, she wants open borders. She doesn’t mind human trafficking or she wouldn’t do this.”

Trump’s interview with CBS News comes days before his first State of the Union address, and two weeks before the government is shut down again. The president has only temporarily reopened it, threatening to declare national emergency unless Congress accepts to fund his expensive border project.

Declaring a national emergency would give Trump the authority to use military funds to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and he would not need congressional approval to do so.

But invoking emergency powers would not guarantee a border wall. According to the New York Times, such a maneuver would almost certainly be challenged in court.

According to Donald Trump, a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border is necessary in order to curb illegal immigration, crime, and drug trafficking. According to the president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars” because she is opposed to building a border wall.

Trump told CBS News that Americans are “dying all over the country because of people like Nancy Pelosi,” who is doing a “terrible disservice” to the United States.

Trump weighs declaring national emergency over border wall https://t.co/4NM4lJIvge pic.twitter.com/B4bVlk2qJT — New York Post (@nypost) February 1, 2019

President Trump often justifies his insistence on the border wall by claiming that it would stop crime, but according to Quartz the president gets the facts wrong.

Data shows that illegal border crossings are at a historic low, and that drugs are smuggled through official border crossing points. Furthermore, according to research, the biggest terror threat in the United States is from right-wing extremists, and native-born Americans commit more crime than immigrants.