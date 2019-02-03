Top 10 Funniest Patriots-Rams Super Bowl Memes

With the biggest event in all of sports about to unfold in just a few hours, America once again finds itself divided between which football team to root for.

This year’s Super Bowl LIII will pit the winners of the American Football Conference (AFC), the New England Patriots, against the National Football Conference (NFC) champs, the Los Angeles Rams.

The big game starts at 6:30 p.m. EST and is played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But the Patriots-versus-Rams duel has been going on for quite some time in the internet arena, where fans of the two teams have been sparring in a hilarious clash of memes.

According to Vox, the vast majority of people are throwing their weight behind the Rams, because “everyone hates the Patriots.” Although the general disdain for the New England team may be “rooted in jealousy” — after all, this is the third consecutive Super Bowl for the Patriots in a total of nine appearances — the media outlet lists a series of reasons why the Rams are everyone’s favorite in the 2019 Super Bowl.

The Patriots and the Rams have actually played each other in the Super Bowl before. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Patriots and the Rams first met on the championship field exactly 17 years ago today, when the Pats won against the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Who America is rooting for in the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/LFUpRTu6d5 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 21, 2019

While the Patriots and the Rams will be facing each other in the championship for the second time in a few short hours, football fans have an ongoing memes face-off on the internet. Whichever of the two teams you’re pulling for, here’s our selection of top 10 funniest Patriots-Rams memes to make your Super Bowl Sunday extra spicy.

Throwing Shade

Patriots fans are adamant on proving that they do it better in New England.

Unbridled Patriots Hatred

Patriots have already begun their preparations for Super Bowl 53 pic.twitter.com/YjwJYexUDU — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2019

The ref being paid with the yellow flag in his pocket is a nice touch.

Devout Patriot-ism

Through-and-through Patriot fans have no doubt that Tom Brady will deliver yet another Super Bowl victory for New England. The Patriots have won the Super Bowl five times so far — in 2017, 2015, 2004, 2004, and 2002.

Quarterback Safety

Defender: *breathes within a 10 yard radius of Tom Brady* NFL Officials: pic.twitter.com/Pyl4C3odSX — Zachary (@zkennedy09) January 21, 2019

When you’re sick of watching the same team win year after year.

Establishing Priorities

Apparently, there’s more where that came from.

Meanwhile, In Camp ‘Pats’

This is what every Patriots fan is feeling right now.

Why Everyone Hates The Patriots

Too bad most people are gonna be a Rams fan on Super Bowl Sunday pic.twitter.com/maFIUtrbXB — Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua97) January 24, 2019

This explains a lot.

Secret Ref Cheer

I hate the Patriots and Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/USvyWmKRsa — Isaac Eubanks (@CoachEubanks_) January 21, 2019

When everyone is convinced that the refs are big Tom Brady fans.

No Pats Allowed

The bandwagon for hating the Patriots truly has epic proportions.

Don’t Forget To Have Fun

Here is your official Super Bowl LIII drinking game! pic.twitter.com/8y8hjngEto — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 1, 2019

Because now the Super Bowl has its own drinking game.