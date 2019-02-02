Iris Apfel Signs With IMG Models At Age 97

IMG Models – the representation hub for fashion icons such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham, and many Victoria Secret’s runway models – recently signed on to represent 97-year-old, Iris Apfel.

The 97-year-old entrepreneur, interior designer, blogger, and fashion icon announced she had signed a representation agreement with the famous agency for modeling, endorsements, and appearances.

In a recent telephone interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Iris told the publication she was very excited to explore all of the opportunities she had previously been missing out on as she’d never had a “proper agent” over the course of her career.

Apfel also admitted she never thought that this part of her career was going to last and described it as what she thought would be “a flash in the pan.”

The IMG newcomer says that at her age she had no intent of setting up offices and hiring people to help her, so she was attempting to manage her own career all on her own.

Iris also revealed she had her friend Tommy Hilfiger to thank for connecting her with her new agent. According to the fashion blogger, Hilfiger told her “that was no way to do it” before he put her in contact with IMG.

President of IMG Models, Ivan Bart described Iris as an “immeasurable talent.” Bart went on to explain that the company was eager to explore what opportunities their partnership with Iris could bring to both parties.

He believes that because of her age and experiences she has a lot to share with the world and says, “At 97 years old, Iris continues to prove that age is just a number and shouldn’t be something that defines you.”

For those who are unfamiliar with Iris, she has been in the fashion industry for a very long time. In fact, it was back in 1950 that she opened her own textile company with her late husband, Carl.

Her success and credentials in interior design resulted in her being called on for nine different restoration projects for the White House.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apfel’s “out there” style sense has made her quite popular among today’s millennials.

Iris also manages a successful fashion blog called Accidental Icon , where fans can come and read all about Iris’ exploits and fashion thoughts.

While she only just signed on with an agent for the first time, Iris has worked campaigns for some big names in the industry including Kate Spade, Mac Cosmetics, and Alexis Bittar.