Christie Brinkley Turns 65, Reveals Biggest Regret From Her 45-Year Modeling Career

The original supermodel looks back on her iconic career and reveals the one thing she wishes she didn't say 'no' to.

Christie Brinkley got the party stayed early for her birthday this year. The iconic supermodel, who turns 65 on Feb. 2, wore a sparkly mini dress that showed off her killer legs as she celebrated her milestone birthday at a party held in her honor at the Gramercy Park Hotel earlier this week. Christie’s daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, even serenaded the birthday girl with a sultry version of the “Happy Birthday” song in her honor.

At one point during the party, Brinkley joked about her age, according to People.

“Groundhog’s Day is my birthday, and I’ll be turning 50 for the 15th time,” Christie told her party guests.

Christie Brinkley has long said she believes that age is just a number, which is no surprise considering the gorgeous mom of three is pretty much ageless. Brinkley said her numerical age has nothing to do with how old she is.

“Everybody pays so much attention to your number,” Brinkley said. “I like to say, ‘That’s just my biological age, but my spirit age is totally different.’ Your spiritual age comes from everything about you, not just this assigned number because that’s how long you’ve been around, kicking around this crazy old world.”

Christie Brinkley is known as one of the greatest American supermodels of all time. After being discovered by photographer Errol Sawyer in 1973, a teenaged Christie was soon introduced to the legendary John Casablancas of Elite Modeling Agency. Christie went on to become the first model to grace the cover of the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three consecutive years in a row, in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

But regrets, she has a few. Even though she has graced the cover of more than 500 magazines, walked countless runway shows, and has launched several thriving businesses of her own, Christie Brinkley told Entertainment Tonight she still has one major career regret.

“I didn’t do Saturday Night Live when they asked me. God, what was I thinking?”

Indeed, Christie Brinkley appears to be somewhat of a superfan of the NBC late-night sketch comedy show that her ex-husband, Billy Joel, first performed on as a musical guest during her SI heyday in the late 1970s. In 2017, Christie told Social Life magazine that some of her favorite things are “my kids and my friends, my puppies, music, trying to dance, SNL, Stephen Colbert, and trying to yodel,” per Fox News.

As for the career goals she did accomplish, Christie Brinkley said her Sports Illustrated adventures have been some of her favorite moments in her modeling career.

In 2017, Christie Brinkley capped off her SI career when she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alongside her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook. That probably beats an SNL hosting gig any day.