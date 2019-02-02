‘Shameless’ Star Cameron Monaghan Interested In Reviving Mickey & Ian’s Relationship

'If I was to return back, it would be to do more Mickey and Ian stuff.'

Gallagher fans everywhere have been on pins and needles when news broke that both Emmy Rossum and Cameron Monaghan would be retiring their Shameless characters.

Fortunately, fans of the Showtime series were able to catch their breath as the network recently ordered a 10th season. As if that news wasn’t good enough, it was also revealed that Monaghan would be returning to revive his role as Ian Gallagher.

As those who have been watching Season 9 know, the series left Ian heading to jail where he ended up landing in the same cell with his former flame Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher). Ian wasted no time pouncing on Milkovich before the duo engaged in a passionate kiss as what was believed to be Cameron’s final Shameless scene came to a close.

Naturally, this latest development in Shameless news had fans of the series asking one question: would Noel Fisher be returning to reclaim his role as Mickey as well?

Based on an interview Cameron participated in with Chicago Tribune that was published around the same time the news broke that he would be returning to the Shameless cast next season, there is a possibility that Noel could return as well.

During the interview, Monaghan teased that if he were to return to be a member of the Shameless cast it would be so he could further explore the Mickey and Ian relationship.

As die hard Shameless fans know, Monaghan and Fishers’ characters are credited for being the fan-favorite couple of the series. So, fans were devastated when Noel’s character exited the show not once, but twice. Fortunately, the writers did a real service to their fan base when they broke Mickey back for a third time for what was believed to be Ian Gallagher’s farewell.

As Cameron reminded us during his Chicago Tribune interview, much of the actions he and Fisher took while playing their roles as Mickey and Ian were improv acting. While the duo had a script to follow, a lot of the passionate kisses and displays of affection are improvised in the moment by the two actors. The cast and crew believe the improv acting is largely what makes the couple so appealing to the viewers.

Is Noel Fisher Open To Returning To Shameless?

While there hasn’t been any official news regarding whether Fisher would be a part of Season 10, the actor made it clear during an interview with TV Guide two years ago that the exit of his character was very “open ended.”

Toward the end of the interview Noel also revealed that he believed Ian and Mickey’s relationship could be long term. He, however, clarified the bigger question in that situation would always be whether their relationship was the best thing for everyone involved.