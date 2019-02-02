Kourtney Kardashian’s Rumored Boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, Finally Reveals Whether Or Not They’re Dating

Kourtney Kardashian has been romantically linked to model and Blackish star, Luka Sabbat. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been rumored to be dating Sabbat for months, but the model is just now speaking out about whether or not he and Kourt have been romantic.

According to a Feb. 1 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian’s love life has been making headlines as of late. The mother-of-three split with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, back in summer of 2015.

Kourtney and Scott had a very rocky relationship, but Kardashian finally called off the relationship. She later began dating model Younes Bendjima. The couple spent nearly two years together before Kourt pulled the plug on the romance last fall.

Shortly after that, Kardashian was linked to Sabbat, who has been a longtime friend of Kourtney’s sister, Kendall Jenner. The pair are modeling buddies and are often seen out together, many times Kourtney has also tagged along, which further fueled speculation that she was dating Luka.

However, Sabbat is finally setting the record straight on his relationship with Kardashian, claiming that he and Kourtney are “definitely not dating.”

“Kourtney has known Luka forever. He’s a friend of the entire family and always hangs with the girls. There is nothing romantic going on,” an insider told the outlet following rumors that the pair were dating.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly tired of being single, and is even dreading the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday. Kourt is currently the only one of her sisters that is single, and is allegedly getting tired of hearing them all talk about their plans for the upcoming romantic day.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kardashian is happy with her life, but that she does eventually want to fall in love again, and is holding out hope that she will eventually find the one, and in the near future.

“Kourtney is literally counting down the days until Valentine’s Day because she can’t wait until it’s all over. Kourtney is the only single woman in her family, and she can’t help but feel lonely especially with such a romantic holiday right around the corner. All she hears about is how excited all her sisters are to celebrate and what cute plans they have with their husbands or boyfriends, and all Kourtney wants to do is pretend like the day never even happened,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.