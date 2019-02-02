Alexis Skyy Twerks Curvy Booty In Instagram Video

Alexis Skyy sent the hearts of her 2.7 million Instagram followers racing less than two hours ago when she shared a video clip of herself flaunting her twerk skills.

The 24-year-old TV personality rocked a shimmering skin-tight strapless body suit featuring shades of purple and black in the video clip she shared.

Bent over with her hands placed on her knees, Skyy put her curvy booty on full display as she bounced it up and down for the camera.

While the mom-of-one continued to twerk her round derriere, she stood and twisted her body just enough to give a teasing glimpse of how tightly the top of the body suit hugged her busty bosom.

While the racy video clip has accumulated just shy of 120,000 views and over 1,600 comments in less than two hours since the time it was originally published, her massive social media following expressed mixed feelings.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Skyy’s one-year-old daughter, Alayia, was rushed to the hospital last weekend before being admitted for emergent brain surgery. It was just yesterday that the TV personality took to Instagram to reveal that her daughter was doing better and being released from the hospital.

While it had been reported that both Skyy and her daughter’s father Fetty Wap were by their child’s side during the surgery and the recovery, some of her followers took issue with the twerking video surfacing just a day after her daughter returned home from the hospital.

Alexis, however, had a lot of followers that quickly came to her defense and clapped back at those criticizing by claiming that they should mind their own business.

“Her life is her life? She should have thought about her daughters life when she drank while pregnant now her baby has fetal alcohol syndrome. Selfish thinking isn’t always the way to go do you even see what you wrote,” one individual criticized in response to those telling people to mind their own business.

A second added in her defense: “Pay no mind to those who cannot understand your journey with your bby girl.”

Some even went as far as encouraging the actress to “turn her comments off” so she could “live in peace” instead of dealing with the negative and judgmental reactions to her Instagram posts.

Four hours ago – presumably before she hit the dance floor – Alexis shared a photo of herself from the front rocking the same form-fitting bodysuit. The snug ensemble put both her curvy assets and her tiny waist on full display.

The actress opted to keep things simple in the hair department with her red tinted locks flowing down her back. She complemented the purple hues in her outfit with matching eye makeup and used stylish heels to raise her frame up several inches.

In the short time since it was added to her profile, her photo accumulated just over 100,000 likes with just shy of 3,000 people taking the time to leave a comment.

Like the video, her photo contained a mix of those supporting and criticizing her.