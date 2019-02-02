Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back After Fans Slam Her For Sexy Post

Kourtney Kardashian is not one to clap back at fans online, as she and her famous family have a lot of haters who love to comment on their social media posts. However, this weekend she seemingly felt the need to defend herself.

According to People Magazine, on Friday Kourtney Kardashian posted a racy photo of herself to her Instagram account. In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sitting on her bathroom floor wearing barely-there lingerie.

Kourt rocks a white see-through lace bra and matching underwear as she leans against her bathtub. She has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a full volumed, straight style. Her long legs are on full display, as well as her ample cleavage.

In the caption of the sexy snapshot, Kourtney writes that she is “busy until further notice.” She also dons a full face of make up, including a sun kissed glow, dark brows, lashes, and smokey eye shadow.

While many of Kardashian’s fans left comments, revealing that they believed that Kourtney looked great and that they loved the racy photograph. However, not everyone seemed to love the fact that the mother-of-three decided to post the photo on Friday, which also happened to be the first birthday of her niece, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.

“The most touching birthday wish for Stormi,” one fan commented on the photo, criticizing Kourtney Kardashian for the photograph. However, it looks like the rude comment rubbed the reality star the wrong way.

Kardashian then decided to throw some shade of her own, by replying to the comment. “She doesn’t have Instagram yet, but Stormi if you’re reading this Happy 1st Birthday!” Kourtney fired back.

Following the Instagram exchange, Kardashian took to her story to post a quick video of her holding little Stormi on her hip while they looked into a mirror.

Kourtney writes, “My little Stormaloo how I love you so angel girl. Happy Birthday!” in the corner of the video as a tribute to the baby girl’s milestone birthday.

The rest of the Kardashian/Jenner also posted sweet tributes to little Stormi on her birthday, with Kylie posting multiple photos of her one and only child, including pictures of Stormi has a younger baby, family video clips featuring her baby daddy, Travis Scott, and more adorable snapshots of the little girl.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.