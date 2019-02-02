Yazmin Oukhellou Strips Down To Lace Lingerie In Racy Instagram Snap

TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou turned up the heat and changed things up from her typical bikini-clad photo by sharing a sultry snap on Instagram featuring herself donning white lace lingerie.

The TV personality paired her revealing ensemble with a denim jacket that’s barely dangling from her arms and a pair of extra short denim jean shorts that put her long, toned legs on full display.

Oukhellou’s sheer one-piece lingerie left little to the imagination as it flattered all of her curves and showcased a generous amount of cleavage. The brunette bombshell seductively played with her dark tresses as she tilted her head to the side in a warmly inviting way.

Yazmin rocked gorgeous curly hair as she pulled her look together with a pair of large sunglasses.

Shared less than 24 hours ago, her 456,000 Instagram followers didn’t waste time showering the photo with over 10,000 likes and 35 comments.

As her social media following usually does – the comment section was littered with fire emoticons and single word complements, such as “gorgeous” and “stunning.”

This risque snapshot comes just a day after Yazmin shared a video clip on Instagram featuring a slideshow array of revealing photos of the TOWIE star rocking an assortment of sexy ensembles.

In addition to being active on her profile, Yazmin has also been fairly active on her Instagram Stories as of late. The TV personality recently shared a video clip she revealed was sent to her by her mother, who was dog sitting her daughter’s fur babies while she was in Marrakech.

The video revealed her pups curiously exploring the snowy ground. Oukhellou penned in a caption on the video clip that she was “gutted” she didn’t get to be with her dogs during their first snowfall.

Unlike her mom and her pups, Yazmin has been soaking up the sun in Marrakech. The reality TV star hasn’t been shy about showing off her caramel complexion in an array of bikini-clad snapshots during her sunny getaway.

Oukhellou is currently wrapping up a bikini body challenge she revealed she was participating in nearly a month ago on Instagram, as she wanted to “get bikini body ready.”

Since announcing her participation in the challenge, Yazmin has treated her Instagram followers to at least one or more bikini pictures each week.

According to Daily Mail, Yazmin and her boyfriend opted out of participating in the TOWIE finale so they could get away and spend a little time working on their relationship.

“It was mutually decided that James and Yazmin would not film the final two episodes of this series,” a spokesperson for TOWIE revealed to Daily Mail.