Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Flaunts Curves In Red Lingerie

Kourtney Reppert can’t stop showing off her famous curves on social media. The model took to her Instagram account on Friday night to share a brand new, and very sexy photo.

In her latest photograph, Kourtney Reppert is seen lying on her side while wearing nothing but some skimpy, red lingerie. The model is lounging on a fur rug while she sports a see-through lacy bra top, which shows off her ample cleavage, and comes complete with garter straps and a pair of tiny red underwear.

Kourtney has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves, which fall around her shoulders and down her back. She also dons a full face of makeup, which includes a sun-kissed glow across her body, darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a light pink lip color.

The photo is in tune with the model’s most recent Instagram snapshots, which show Reppert posing topless on the beach, flaunting her curves in a see-through black dress, showing off her cleavage in an open black robe, showing off her bikini body, and even leaving little to the imagination in photos where she is completely naked, and posing in the outdoors.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Reppert has her own calendar, which fans can purchase via her social media link. In addition, she’s also worked as Jessica Simpson’s stand-in during all of her Macy’s commercials.

Previously, Kourtney spoke to Maxim about what kind of man she likes, revealing that she considers herself a “nerd,” who seems to be most attracted to other nerds, as well as jocks.

“I’m kind of a big nerd, and I tend to find athletic nerds attractive the most. Being nice is always a bonus. Someone who has a positive attitude is very attractive,” Reppert stated.

The model also added that she can often be shy, but that under certain circumstances she will be aggressive, claiming that now that she’s older, she doesn’t chase after men.

“I’m shy, but in certain situations I’m aggressive. But now that I’m older, I don’t chase men. But I will agree to hang out if I’m into you. My time is very valuable, so I don’t waste it on things that won’t matter,” she dished.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Reppert, and all of her super sexy photographs by following the model via her social media accounts, such as Instagram.