Khloe Kardashian Gave Brielle Biermann Break Up Advice After Her Split With Michael Kopech

Khloe Kardashian has moved on from giving health and fitness advice on her show, Revenge Body, to giving her friends relationship advice.

According to a February 1 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian offered her advice services to her pal, Brielle Biermann, following her split with Michael Kopech.

“Khloe — when me and my ex boyfriend broke up, Khloe and my mom were kind of the ones who were sending me long texts, confiding in me. Those two I really credit getting over the break-up,” Brielle told the outlet.

“It’s so easy for me to just put things aside. I know that’s so terrible to say. I just want to be happy. I look at the positivity in life so nothing bothers me. Well — I don’t know if I can share it because she’s so explicit just like my mother. Use your imagination! Her and my mother, they’re just crazy! They’re like, ‘you’re 21, just have fun!,'” Biermann added.

As many fans know, Kardashian has a lot of experience with drama in her love life. She has had a few high profile relationships with people such as French Montana, and even a divorce with former NBA star Lamar Odom, after it was revealed that he not only cheated on Khloe, but also had a substance abuse problem.

Last year, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her when photos and video of the basketball player kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time of the cheating scandal, and gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson, just hours after the photos began to circulate online. So, if anyone knows the ups and downs of a relationship, it’s Kardashian.

It seems that Khloe’s advice may have been helpful for Brielle, as she reveals that during the new season of Don’t Be Tardy, she is single for the first time in years, and that she’s ready to date again.

Biermann says that fans will see her be “bummed out,” before finally getting over her failed relationship. Brielle claims that viewers will get to watch her going on dates this season, but that they’ll simply be lunch and dinner dates, promising “nothing crazy.”

Brielle claims that her dates are with some male friends that she has known for a long time, and claims that there is one date in particular that is very cringe-worthy, and that fans will get to see it in all of its awkwardness.