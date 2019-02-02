Elsa Hosk Goes Topless In Ripped Jeans On Instagram

Elsa Hosk shared a new photo of herself posing topless on Instagram, and so far her fans are loving it. The image is of the model standing against a white backdrop in a room with very high walls. She stood with her right leg crossed in front of her left, as she popped her left hip. Elsa also placed her left hand over her curves to censor them, while her right hand rested by her right hip. She wore her hair down in a middle part with loose waves, and accessorized with a necklace and several bracelets. The only piece of clothing she wore was a pair of ripped jeans, while her showed off her toned body. Fans left comments ranging from, “Slay queen” to “Perfection.”

Additionally, Hosk shared a colorful topless portrait around the same time. The photo used a colorful filter so that her head and upper shoulders were drenched in yellow, green, and blue light. Both the topless pictures were geo-tagged in Los Angeles, so it’s likely that they were taken from the same photoshoot.

It doesn’t look like the shoot was just about topless photos either, as Elsa also shared a sneak peek behind the scenes where she posed in a long-sleeved black minidress with sheer black stockings. She sat on a chair with white sheets draped over them, and grabbed her knee with her right hand.

The model previously spoke with Net-A-Porter and revealed some of her personal secrets, including that “I’m not really a festival person anyway. I don’t like the crowds.”

And while many cosmopolitan women enjoy going out and being seen at the hottest spots, Elsa noted that she enjoys her home for entertaining friends.

“It’s my little sanctuary, and I love having people over instead of going out, because we always go out in New York. Having people over, you connect in a different way – you can just listen to music and talk for hours, without anyone bothering you.”

Plus, Hosk noted that when she was younger,”I used to call myself Hampus a Swedish boy’s name, and my best friend and I would skateboard everywhere and do all the boys’ sports.”

Since then, Elsa’s clearly embraced her femininity and has rose to stardom, with some of it attributable to her role as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. In addition to being part of their many ad campaigns, Elsa works for many luxury brands. Her latest publicized gig was with Ralph and Russo.