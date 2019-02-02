Demi Rose Busts Out Of Orange Bikini On Instagram As She Pilots A Boat

If her Instagram is to be believed, Demi Rose Mawby is having the time of her life on her Thailand getaway. Over the past few weeks, the 23-year-old has been sharing several sultry snapshots to document her envy-inducing vacation. Keeping with tradition, the model posted a photo of herself on Friday rocking an orange two-piece bikini as she pilots a boat.

In the photo in question, the British model is rocking a barely-there bikini consisting of a triangle top that accentuates her busty figure. Demi Rose is in the pilot seat with her hands on the wheel, showing off her famous curves as she presumably pilots the boat. She is wearing a blue beach robe featuring flower details around her body and off the shoulders.

The brunette bombshell is wearing her hair up in a tight top bun that brings out her facial features. She is wearing a little makeup that shapes her eyes and some blush on her cheeks that helps contours her face.

According to the post’s geotag, Demi Rose is enjoying her boat ride in Phuket. As the Daily Mail has noted, the skimpy bikini Demi Rose is wearing is by the brand Topshop and costs about $40.

In the caption, the model simply added an orange heart, a sun behind the sun and a sparkles emoji.

The snapshot, which Demi Rose shared with her whopping 8.2 million Instagram followers, quickly racked up more than 50,000 likes and more than 300 comments in under half an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the sultry model flocked to the comments section to share how they feel about the photo by writing messages and leaving a host of emoji, depicting from fire to hearts and flowers.

“Demi is out of this world…” one user wrote.

“Thailand has Phuket and Bangkok. Wow what a country,” another user chimed in.

As the Daily Mail report pointed out, Demi Rose has been busy exploring the sights of Phuket with her girlfriends who joined her on the envy-inducing trip. She was recently spotted heading to a night out earlier in the week, the report continued.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, the bombshell rose to stardom after dating Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga but has since made a name for herself as a model and a social media platform thanks to her Instagram presence and sexy posts.