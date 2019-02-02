Kendall Jenner Frolics In The Bathtub Wearing Lingerie In Instagram Video

Kendall Jenner shot a series of clips for Vogue Italia ahead of the magazine’s upcoming February issue, which will be on stands next Tuesday, and the model took to her Instagram on Friday to share three of the videos.

In the third video she shared, the 22-year-old supermodel is featured in a bathtub wearing green lingerie as she frolics in the water. The model is impersonating an exaggerated Italian soap opera-type character, dressed in a vintage-looking two piece with lace details while wearing makeup that suits the part. Her eyebrows have been made to look extra thin as she wears an oversized necklace and large dangling earrings. She is wearing a dark wig, which is worn in a half-up, half-down messy hairstyle.

Kendall moves around in the tub, splashing water with her feet and blowing bubbles at the camera.

The clip then cuts to show Kendall in a dark short bob wig with short bangs rocking the same over-plucked brows, which is highlighted by purple eye shadow. The video then features her on a bed, wearing a printed maxi dress in purple, green, and white.

In the caption, Kendall explained that these are teaser videos in anticipation of her cover shoot for Vogue Italia. The series of videos are titled, “OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall,” and were shot by Mert Alas.

The post, which Kendall shared with her 103 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 428,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments within four hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the supermodel flocked to the comment section to share their enthusiasm for the upcoming magazine issue and to praise her for her looks.

“Italy loves youuuuu,” one user wrote, which was paired with an Italian flag and a black heart emoji.

“Very intriguing. I love vogue and all the florals I used to see when I had their magazine,” another one chimed in.

Kendall has recently made headlines for her alleged involvement with the infamous Fyre Festival scam, as InStyle pointed out. Kendall, alongside other models and influencers, including Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, could be subpoenaed to appear in court to testify about the payments they received to promote the failed luxury weekend.

The models and influencers may be forced to disclose in court the exact amount they received from Billy McFarland, the festival organizer, who pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and is currently serving a six-year prison sentence, according to Maxim.