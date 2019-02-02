Paris Hilton Flaunts Backside In High-Cut Leotard On Instagram

Paris Hilton shared a new Instagram photo where she struck a pose with her back to the camera and flaunted her derriere. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeved shirt with cute graphics on the sleeves, with lipstick and tiaras. Paris also wore a high-cut black, shiny leotard and a small brimmed, blue straw hat. She posed leaning against a wall with bright blue wallpaper, and looked over her right shoulder.

Hilton has been sharing numerous posts per day recently, which is welcomed by her fans. Her newest posts show her in several fun outfits, including a white, long-sleeved top with mesh accents throughout. She also sported a short black-and-white mini-dress. Paris completed the glam look with a pair of stiletto heels, as she leaned against a short red wall and a jet plane visible in the sky.

In addition, Paris is keeping her stories rolling with many re-posts from her fans. These included a photo of her appearing to paint Mona Lisa, of her touting a giant Louis Vuitton suitcase, and one fan even sharing a drawing of her. Plus, Hilton highlighted women who were loving her perfume line as a fun way to promote her fragrances. Her bio link to Perfumania is an easy way for people to purchase her Platinum Rush Paris Hilton perfume. The bottle is shaped like a strapless dress, and has a glamorous look. The smallest bottle starts at around $30, while a gift set costs $60.

Several years ago, Paris opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her intentions of transitioning from a TV personality to a businesswoman. Considering her grandfather, Conrad, started the giant Hilton hotel empire, it’s not too surprising to hear that she has an entrepreneurial spirit.

“Now I mostly focus on my empire and my brand, rather than everything else that comes with the reality star kind of life. I spend my time working rather than just enjoying myself and being on vacation.”

Hilton also takes credit for some of the revolutions that have taken place in the party scene, especially when it comes to music.