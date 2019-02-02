Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle United Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch EPL Clash Live Online

Newcastle United look for a second major Premier League upset in a row when they invade Wembley to face injury-plagued Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United have an opportunity to score major upsets against two Premier league top three teams in the span of five days, after a stunning mid-week, comeback 2-1 win over second place Manchester City, as the BBC reported. But to pull off the double, the Magpies will need to snap a streak that has seen them lose four league matches in a row to Tottenham Hotspur, who scored a comeback 2-1 win of their own over Watford on Wednesday. Spurs will look to make it fuel straight and see their faint title hopes alive in the match that will live stream from Wembley.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United English Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the iconic, 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium, in London, England, on Saturday, February 2.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place 1:30 p.m. Central European Time. And in the United States, fans will need to set their alarms to catch the game, which starts at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Spurs-Magpies match starts at 6 p.m. India Standard Time.

If the momentum off their rousing defeat of defending champions City on Tuesday is not enough to propel Newcastle to another upset, they also may get an advantage from the faltering health of third-place Spurs. Tottenham will again find themselves without their injured striker Harry Kane, who has scored 14 goals in 22 league matches, according to Soccerway. Attacking midfielder Dele Alli and defender Ben Davies also remain out of the lineup with injuries.

That leaves South Korean international striker Son Heung-min to carry the scoring load — but Son suffered a cramp during the week and will need to be medically evaluated before he is cleared to play on Saturday, according to the BBC.

Son Heung-min will need to provide the goal-scoring punch for injury-hit Spurs on Saturday. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United English Premier League table-topping match live stream online from Wembley, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. Magpies showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League rivals clash live online for free, without a cable login. Fans could sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch Saturday’s English Premier League early game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the top-three Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by Spurs Live Match Center, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans watch the match with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the rights to the Saturday match. A list of live stream sources for the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United match in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.