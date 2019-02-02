Disney Reportedly Has Two ‘Zootopia’ Sequels Planned

It seems as if Judy Hopps will have a couple more cases to solve in the future.

In 2016, the Walt Disney Company had a number of successful films at the box office, but one of the most surprising had to have been Zootopia. The hit movie grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and it told a great story that many fans still remember. Now, it has been almost three years since it hit theaters, but one of the voice actors recently revealed that Disney is planning at least two sequels for Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Ever since Zootopia bowled over the competition in theaters, many have wanted more from the animals living a human-type life. There have been constant rumors of a land themed to the movie coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, but no confirmation has ever come about.

As reported by Inquisitr, a Zootopia-themed land will be built in Shanghai Disneyland as their massive expansion continues. There’s been no official talk on if it will make its way to WDW or Disneyland, but stateside Disney fans are truly hoping to see it one day.

Now, there may be the possibility of seeing that land as Blog Mickey is reporting that there will be at least two sequels in the Zootopia franchise. While Disney has not yet officially said anything, one of the voice actors did confirm that he’s “for sure” doing another one.

Tommy “Tiny” Lister is the veteran actor who played the role of Finnick and lent his voice to the minute character. In the movie, Finnick was the sly sidekick of Nick Wilde as they conducted their schemes and scams to make money in the city of Zootopia.

Lister recently went to a Dave and Busters restaurant where he conducted a Q&A session with some fans. While doing the meet-and-greet, Lister randomly opened up on Disney’s plans for the Zootopia franchise and revealed some really big information.

“I can tell you for sure I’m doing another Zootopia with Disney. We doing three of them… We the biggest film that Disney is producing. The last one was $240 million. This one, I’m hearing, will be $300 million. That’s what they spent on the budget…not the advertising.”

Zootopia won the Academy Award as Best Animated Feature in 2016, and everyone has been wondering when a sequel would come. Disney has still not said anything officially, but Lister didn’t just pull this out of thin air.

It really wouldn’t be surprising to see another Zootopia film come about, due to the great success that Disney had with the first one. Hearing what Tommy “Tiny” Lister had to say about there being two more sequels, that would also not be surprising. Add the new land at Shanghai Disneyland on top of all that and sequels make even more sense. Now, it’s all on Disney’s shoulders to confirm or deny if these will actually happen.