Teacher Kelsie Schmidt Allegedly Sent Nude Pictures To Student, Suggested They Play ‘Naked Hide And Seek’

North Dakota teacher Kelsie Schmidt sent nude photos to a teenage student and suggested that the two play “naked hide and seek,” police claim.

The 24-year-old teacher was arrested this week after police say she used Snapchat to share naked photos of herself with several male students, the New York Post reported. The Beulah High School teacher came under investigation after a 17-year-old boy reportedly bragged that he could “get the math teacher in trouble for pictures that she sent him,” the report noted.

Police spoke to the student, who told them that Kelsie Schmidt had sent him three or four nude images in August, including one with the caption suggesting they “get a group and play naked hide and seek.”

Officers came to the school to interview Schmidt, who reportedly admitted that she had sent the nude photos. As People magazine reported, Beulah Public School District Superintendent Travis Jordan announced that Schmidt was placed on administrative leave as the school conducted its own investigation.

Schmidt’s attorney, Tom Dickson, told People magazine that he was still gathering all the facts about the case.

“This is a very unfortunate situation for everyone, but it is a very serious allegation and we are treating it very seriously,” he said.

Kelsie Schmidt, a first-year teacher in North Dakota, has been arrested for allegedly sending nudes to a teenager on Snapchat.https://t.co/0oMOcypcZl pic.twitter.com/zjS85yTt6P — COED (@COED) January 30, 2019

Kelsie Schmidt is not the first teacher to gain some viral attention for allegations that she engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a student. Last year, 26-year-old Florida teacher Stephanie Peterson also prompted nationwide headlines after allegations that she carried on a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old eighth grade student.

As People reported, police learned of the alleged relationship when the boy told his parents that he had sex with the teacher and that she sent nude picture of herself to him. As Click Orlando reported, Peterson had taught the boy the previous year and was working as an in-class aide.

The boy’s parents reportedly confronted Peterson and demanded that she break off the relationship, but they learned a few weeks later that she started the relationship again. It was at that point that the parents called the police, the New York Daily News reported.

Peterson was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

In North Dakota, Kelsie Schmidt was charged with luring minors by computer or other means and released on $10,000 bond. The first-year teacher also resigned her position