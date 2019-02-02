NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Could Offer Package Centered On D’Angelo Russell For Anthony Davis, Per ‘Scoop B’

Should the Nets consider trading first time NBA All-Star D'Angelo Russell to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis?

The Los Angeles Lakers-Brooklyn Nets 2017 NBA offseason trade turned out to be a blessing in disguise for former No. 2 overall pick D’Angelo Russell. In his second year of playing in Brooklyn, Russell is named as an East reserve for the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, making him the second-youngest Nets player in franchise history to earn an All-Star appearance and the team’s first selection since Joe Johnson in 2014.

It’s definitely not a surprise why the NBA chose D’Angelo Russell to replace the injured Victor Oladipo in the NBA All-Star Game. Russell has been establishing a remarkable performance this season, averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.2 steals on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 37.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc. If Russell becomes consistent and remains healthy throughout the season, he could help the Nets end their three-year playoff drought.

However, despite his recent achievements, his name still finds its way to the rumor mill. On Twitter, Brandon Robinson of Scoop B revealed that the Nets are “intrigued by the idea” of trading for Anthony Davis before the February NBA trade deadline and could offer a package centered on first time NBA-All-Star D’Angelo Russell to the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Brooklyn Nets are intrigued by the idea of adding Anthony Davis to their roster. They may have a roster of players to give them the ‘biggest offer’ the Pels have gotten yet. The offer from the Brooklyn Nets to the New Orleans Pelicans would include: Allen Crabbe, D’Angelo Russell, Rodions Kurucs, Jarett Allen, 2019 1st round pick swap, and 2020 Top-2 protected 1st round pick for Anthony Davis and Elfrid Payton.”

Trading Anthony Davis for D’Angelo Russell is a possibility for the Pelicans, especially now that the Boston Celtics, who are believed to be the team that can offer the best trade package, can’t make a deal until July 1. The Los Angeles Lakers expressed their willingness to part ways with the likes of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Ivica Zubac, but the Pelicans don’t seem to be interested in seeing Davis and LeBron James play in one team.

Anthony Davis will undeniably be a great addition to the Nets, giving them a legitimate NBA superstar who could boost their performance on both ends of the floor. This season, the 25-year-old center/power forward is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 32.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

However, acquiring Anthony Davis comes with a huge risk, especially knowing the fact that he could become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020. If the Nets won’t get an assurance that Davis intends to stay long-term in Brooklyn, they could end up trading the future of their team for a possible one-year rental.