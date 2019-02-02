‘Game Of Thrones’: Rose Leslie Refused To Talk To Husband Kit Harington After He Spoiled Ending For Her

'I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days,' Kit revealed recently.

While the rest of the world is desperate for any spoilers they can lay their eyes on regarding the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, it seems that the wife of Kit Harington does not want to know ahead of time. As a result of this, after Kit told her of his character’s fate in Season 8, she refused to speak to him for three days.

In Game of Thrones, Rose Leslie’s character, Ygritte, famously told Jon Snow that he knew nothing. However, it appears that the actor who plays Jon Snow, Kit Harington (who is also Rose’s husband), knows more than he initially let on in the hit epic fantasy series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Harington told Rose about the fate of Jon Snow and the ultimate ending for the final season of Game of Thrones. And, while Leslie had requested the information, it turns out that she really didn’t want to know. As a result of this, she refused to talk to Kit afterward.

“I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” Kit revealed to Tom Green and Daisy Maskell, the hosts of U.K. radio station KISS FM. “And she’d asked!”

Currently, it is unclear whether Rose refused to speak to him because of the ending or because he told her. However, as far as Kit Harington is concerned, he rather likes having the knowledge prior to everyone else.

“It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking.”

Season 7 of Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow as one of the major contenders for the Iron Throne in Westeros. Joining forces with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the North is now coming up against Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who is currently ruling in King’s Landing. So, there is the equal potential for Jon Snow to succeed or perish while trying in the final season of Game of Thrones.

While Kit may have told Rose the ending, he is less inclined to tell anyone else about what goes down in Season 8. However, he did reveal he was satisfied with how the series ends.

“I can’t really answer whether I’m happy or not. I don’t think it’s about happy or sad, really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.”

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.