Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nikki Confesses To Save Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week, February 4 through 8, reveal that Nikki stuns everyone when she makes a dramatic revelation ahead of Victor’s trail. Plus, Summer questions Kyle about Lola fulfilling him, Mia and Abby attempt to move forward, and Sharon gets a shock at the police department.

According to a recent Inquisitr report, at the Genoa City Police Department, Sharon (Sharon Case) receives an email with a damning recording between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). In it, they discuss how to murder J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and get rid of the murder weapon. The “Next Week” video shows a shocked Sharon reading the email that has a subject of “Proof that Victor Newman is a murderer” along with a message that says “the police need to hear this.” Attached to the messages is an audio file, and it throws Sharon into a tizzy about how to properly handle it. She feels loyalty to both Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and the Fab Four, which makes for a tough decision for Sharon.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) continues on her quest to get Kyle (Michael Mealor) back and leave Lola (Sasha Calle) in the dust. Summer already used Fen (Zack Tinker) to make Kyle jealous and get under Lola’s skin, but now she’s reminding Kyle that a relationship should fulfill the needs of both people. Summer questions Kyle about whether or not Lola is doing that for him, and if Kyle is honest, in some ways, Lola is not.

In the interest of family harmony, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) meet up for drinks to try to move forward. They toast to finding out what makes each other tick. However, it looks like what they end up doing is pushing each other’s buttons instead, which won’t do much to create a happy family atmosphere between the two future sisters-in-law.

Finally, after months of stress and worry, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finally decides to reveal her part in J.T.’s murder. She simply cannot allow Victor to go to trial for a crime she’s well aware that he didn’t commit since she’s the one who hit Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) abusive ex-husband in the head with a fireplace poker. Perhaps if Nikki had admitted this right when it happened instead of covering it up with Victoria, Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), this entire storyline would already be finished. As it is, it sounds like Nikki will end up paying for her mistakes.