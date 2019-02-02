Angelina Jolie Reportedly Still Heartbroken Over Brad Pitt, Insider Claims She Struggles With Seeing Him

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spent more than a decade together. The famous pair has six children and lots of memories together and sadly, Angelina is reportedly still not over her soon-to-be ex-husband. While the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress has braved a good face when spotted in public, insiders claim life is far different behind closed doors. According to Hollywood Life, an insider close to Angelina Jolie claims is still heartbroken over her impending divorce with Brad Pitt.

The insider claims there are a few personal issues Angelina Jolie battles as she “still struggles with a lot of lingering resentment towards the Fight Club star. “She has never loved anyone more in the world than Brad and she is still crushed and heartbroken over their split.”

Although Angelina and Brad Pitt have been separated since 2016, the famed actress is reportedly still having a hard time seeing her ex and letting go of their past. Sadly, the insider also claims Angelina is finding it difficult to move on and embracing the possibility of new love. “She wanted to stay together forever, and it’s hard for her to see him,” the insider continued. “Angie has not been able to move on and has been unable to fall in love since splitting with Brad. So seeing him always stirs emotions and it’s challenging for her.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s highly publicized divorce. Months prior to the announcement of their separation, there were of rumors about the possibility of divorce but no confirmation. Needless to say, many fans were shocked to learn Angelina and Brad had gone their separate ways because they’d been together for so long.

For the last two years, they’ve gone back and forth discussing all of the details of their marriage and split. From dividing their assets to their custody arrangements for their six children, the many components of their divorce have caused the proceedings to drag on for years. Now, an insider close to Brad Pitt claims he’s just tired of the court battles and he’s ready to put the marriage behind him.

“Brad agreed to their recent meeting because he was hoping to come to some compromise with Angelina,” they said. “The divorce has been dragging on forever and Brad is tired of arguing with Angie through lawyers about the many details of their split. The entire process has been long and tiring for Brad, he is exhausted and was hoping to tackle things directly with Angelina in person.”