Emily Ratajkowski Wears Nothing But A Towel In Sexy Instagram Snapshot

Emily Ratajkowski has rocketed to fame for being comfortable in her own skin, which she often proves via her Instagram. This week, the 27-year-old model and actress took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself wearing nothing but a towel that reveals just about everything.

The photo, which Ratajkowski shared to the Instagram page dedicated to her bikini collection, shows Emrata with her back to the camera while she holds a white towel around her lower body. The towel is sitting low on the model’s derriere, leaving little to the imagination. She is standing in a way that accentuates her killer body, particularly her small waist and curvy backside.

The Polaroid features Ratajkowski posing in a bathroom as she looks over her right shoulder straight into the camera. The Gone Girl actress is wearing her hair in a vintage-inspired style with a lot of volume at the front. Ratajkowski, who is wearing eye makeup reminiscent of the 1960s matching her hairstyle, is gazing at the onlooker with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

Ratajkowski uses the Inamorata Instagram page, which is owned and operated by her, to share her swimsuit collection, as well as other related content. While she often shares photos of herself rocking the designs, Ratajkowski also shares a host of other women, with diverse body types, featuring her line.

The snapshot, which Emrata shared with Inamorata’s 320,ooo Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,600 likes and more than 40 comments within a few days of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the model and her swimwear collection took to the comments section to praise Ratajkowski for her beauty and to leave a host of emoji.

“Yay!!! Can’t wait to see what’s coming!!!” one user wrote, referring to the collection, while another one chimed in, ” mean.. this shot. you are Gold emrata.”

As The Sun pointed out, Ratajkowski launched Inamorata back in 2017, which includes a lot of thong styles but also popular one-pieces. Ratajkowski is a self-described feminist who often addresses the question regarding her racy bikini Instagram posts.

“No-one should be shaming anyone, and women especially should not be shaming other women,” she said in an interview with Vogue Australia last year. “I think there’s a whole other level of women who are sexy and are promoting their sexiness or are comfortable with their sexiness.”