‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Concert Special To Air After Series Finale In April

Fans of The CW’s quirky series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will be saying goodbye to the show in April. After four seasons on television, producers decided that they wanted to wrap up the story of Rebecca Bunch and her odd friends in West Covina, California.

Created by star Rebecca Bloom and screenwriter-producer Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada), the unique series combines genres (comedy, musical, drama), takes on serious topics such as mental health and suicide, and has a diverse cast portraying diverse characters.

The series finale will be broadcast on Friday, April 5, and The CW has decided to make the whole night about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend by airing a concert special immediately following the show’s last episode.

Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special! will feature Bloom and the other actors from the cast performing some of the fans’ favorite songs from the series live, according to a CW press release posted on the Futon Critic website.

The one-of-a-kind performance, which will be filmed in Los Angeles in March, will feature the singing stars backed by a live band and orchestra. Additionally, each number will include “incredible staging” and “multimedia visuals.”

On Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, more than 150 funny and topical original songs have been performed in creative fantasy sequences, including “The Math of Love Triangles,” “Heavy Boobs,” “Let’s Generalize About Men,” and “My Friend’s Dad.”

“The songwriters of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen, and Adam Schlesinger, have written more than 150 outstanding songs in our four seasons. It is an unprecedented contribution to the American songbook. I’m so thrilled we can share those songs with the world in a spontaneous format that really showcases their humor and genius,” said showrunner McKenna.

The concert special comes on the heels of the show’s 2018 sold-out “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live” tour in which Bloom and a few members of the cast hit several cities to perform songs from the show live for paying audiences.

Since its 2015 debut, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has won a couple of prestigious awards, including two Emmys, a Critics’ Choice Award, and a Golden Globe.

Besides Bloom, the core cast is comprised of Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula), Scott Michael Foster (Nathaniel), Pete Gardner (Darryl), David Hull (White Josh), Vella Lovell (Heather), Vincent Rodriguez III (Josh Chan), and Gabrielle Ruiz.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on The CW. The series finale and Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special! will air on April 5 starting at 8 p.m.