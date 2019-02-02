‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: The Newmans Stop Billy From Calling The Cops

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, February 1, features a missing Newman grandchild, which leaves everyone shaken. Plus, Phyllis and Mia become confidants, while Kyle and Lola have yet another discussion about their relationship.

With Katie missing, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victor (Eric Braeden), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) searched high and low for Katie. Victor also got the security team on it. Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up, and he checked the security footage, which did not show anybody coming or going from the Ranch. They conclude that whoever did it, they know enough about the security features to avoid the camera. Nikki believes it’s the same person who is torturing her.

Then, Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up, and he and Victor argued. Billy wanted to call the cops, but the Newmans said no. Later, Billy said he couldn’t lose Katie like he’d lost Delia. Eventually, Billy ascertained that Katie was somehow in the walls of the house when they all heard her singing.

Before Billy rushed to the Ranch, he and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) worked together at Jabot. Phyllis informed her ex that Summer (Hunter King) is back in Genoa City for good, and Phyllis warned him to stay away from her daughter, which he assured her wouldn’t be an issue at all. Ultimately, after some snarking back and forth, Phyllis reminded Billy she’s his boss.

Meanwhile, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) arrived at Jabot to do Phyllis’ makeup, and then Mia revealed her past with Arturo (Jason Canela) and her present with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Phyllis advised Mia to hang on to what she’s “earned” with Rey and move forward from Arturo. She also gave Mia the wise advice to not start trouble with Arturo and Abby (Melissa Ordway), which is probably something Phyllis herself should consider next time she’s in a similar position.

Finally, at the Abbott mansion, Kyle (Michael Mealor) set up a Chinese takeout feast complete with sake for Lola (Sasha Calle). Of course, that was too fancy for her, and she complained a bit while Kyle told her it was just takeout. Then Lola mentioned what was really bothering her: Summer Newman’s return. After all, Summer wants Kyle, and Summer is willing to give him what Lola is unwilling to give him.

Once again, Kyle assured Lola he’s ready and willing to move at her pace and wait for her, and then they kissed while Kyle managed to look uncomfortable despite his comforting words.