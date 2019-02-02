Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Incredible Post-Baby Body In Sports Bra, Fans Praise Her Amazing Physique

The actress has hinted that she may not be done having children.

Kate Hudson hasn’t missed a beat, going from baby bump back to washboard abs.

The actress shared a picture of her incredible post-baby body on Instagram on Friday, a promotional shot for her Fabletics sportswear collection that had Hudson wearing a matching sports bra and athletic pants. The picture gained some immediate viral interest from fans, many of whom shared their shock at seeing her bounce back so quickly from her latest pregnancy.

“Love everything about you,” one fan wrote.

“STUNNING,” another commented.

Kate Hudson gave birth in October, having a girl she named Rani Rose. Since then she has shared a number of shots of how she’s handling motherhood with her acting career, with plenty of time for fitness as well.

Those who have been following Kate Hudson closely might not be too surprised to see the return of her famously fit physique so soon after welcoming daughter Rani into the world a few months ago. Hudson has shared some clips of her post-baby workout routine, including a video where she was breastfeeding her new daughter mid-workout.

As People magazine noted, the video showed up on the Instagram Stories of Erin Foster, the stepsister of Kate’s boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson recently opened up about how great it is to have another girl in the home, saying Rani Rose brings more feminine “energy” in a home otherwise filled with boys.

“She’s very feminine so her energy is very feminine so for all of us, it’s a very masculine heavy household, to have this little feminine energy and her coo’s and ahh’s, are very high pitched, she’s definitely a soprano, and we’re all just like oh my god cause she’s so delicate,” Hudson told Extra TV.

And there could be more girls on the way. The actress said during a recent appearance on the Today Show that she wants more kids with Danny Fujikawa, even though she once thought she was done having kids.

“At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done.’ And then I met Danny and was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him,'” Hudson said in the interview. “He needs a boy. He needs his own boy,” she said.

Fans who want to check out more pictures of Kate Hudson’s amazing post-baby physique can turn to her Instagram page, where she posts plenty of shots to support the Fabletics brand and also gives fans a glimpse of her workouts.