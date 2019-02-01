‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Arrested After Alleged DUI, Admits To Making A ‘Bad Mistake’

Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested in Southern California earlier this month.

According to a report from Page Six, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 3:43 a.m. on Friday, February 1 in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

The Blast was first to report the news and confirmed the reality star and mother of three was released from custody hours after her arrest.

Kirschenheiter, who is due to appear in court on February 28, released a statement regarding the incident shortly thereafter.

“I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out,” Kirschenheiter told Page Six in a statement. “I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Kirschenheiter and the rest of the cast of the show, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and Emily Simpson, are expected to reunite soon for the start of production on the series’ 14th season.

On Instagram earlier this week, Gina Kirschenheiter confirmed she was preparing for filming by going shopping and updating her wardrobe for the upcoming shoots.

During the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter and her now-estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, who was not seen at all on the show, called it quits on their marriage after seven years and three children.

The Kirschenheiters share Nicholas, 6; Sienna, 4; and Luca, 3.

In November of last year, Kirschenheiter opened up about the reasoning behind her decision to file for divorce.

“He’s just not that person who compliments you and builds you up and makes you feel great. I’ve never walked out of a room and had him say, ‘Oh my God, you look so beautiful.’ You know, I’ve never even really had Matt look me in the eye and tell me in a genuine way, ‘I love you.’ And I do think those things are important,” she explained during the Season 13 reunion, via The Daily Dish. “But you know what, I see him tell my daughter [Sienna] that, and it makes me love him for that, and I’m OK with that.”

Gina Kirschenheiter and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14. A premiere date has not yet been set.