Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Curves, Cleavage, And Sexy Lingerie On Instagram

It’s been a rather rough week for Kourtney Kardashian. The eldest Kardashian sister posted about a fight she had with her younger sister, Khloe, per reporting by the Inquisitr. It also seems the young model and social media sensation is feeling the burn of Valentine’s Day, partly because she’s not currently seeing anyone romantically — at least not seriously.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Kourtney from flaunting her curves and physique. Taking to popular social media platform Instagram, Kardashian posted a sultry and sexy snapshot, which is bound to get hearts racing and pulses rising.

In this particular photo, Kourtney can be seen sitting in front of a pristine white bathtub. There’s not too much going on in the background — a few towels are draped over the tub, and the sun is shining into the room, casting a reflection on the tiled floor.

While Kourtney hasn’t geotagged this particular Instagram pic, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to suggest that she’s posting from her home in Calabasas, California, given the rather intimate nature of the photo.

In the photo, Kourtney can be seen sitting on the aforementioned tile floor, with her legs crossed and partly stretched out. The sunlight entering the room is bouncing off parts of her dusky skin, which is hardly covered up. In fact, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is hardly wearing anything at all.

Most prominent is Kourtney’s choice in lingerie, an off-white (or even slightly pink) brassiere which blends well with the rest of the room. Her signature dark hair is resting on both of her shoulders, right above a hint of cleavage.

In terms of makeup, Kourtney has opted for a rather simple look, with dark mascara and a nude lip, which compliments the revealing nature of her outfit. Her nails are perfectly manicured, and although one might think she’s not wearing anything else, it is clear that she is wearing a pair of matching undergarments.

Unsurprisingly, the photo has proven to be a big hit with Kourtney’s large fanbase. At the time of writing, the picture has racked up well over 1.75 million likes, with over 10,000 comments to boot.

In the caption, Kourtney has penned a short message, mentioning how she is “busy.” One user took that message to heart, it seems.

“if ur busy until further notice then why u keep posting stuff,” the user joked.

Of course, Kourtney could be referring to her love life, and how’s she slowing things down for now. As reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian is looking acting more cautiously when it comes to her romantic relationships, after getting out of not one, but two back-to-back romances.