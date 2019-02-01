Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Shows Off Endless Curves In Skintight Crop Top And Leather Pants

Camille Kostek is a natural when it comes to posting gorgeous shots of herself in various, sexy poses and outfits, and a snap posted to the former NFL cheerleader’s Instagram account on Friday is no different.

Kostek, who is dating Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, has hit the turf in Atlanta to watch her beau play the big game. Posting up against a backdrop featuring a giant football with the Super Bowl logo painted on the side, the glamour model showed off her curvaceous body in a skintight outfit that had fans picking their jaws up off the floor.

For the shot, Kostek wore a maroon crop top that clung to her curvy physique and gave fans of the model a glimpse of her buxom chest. The high cut number showed off her chiseled abs flawlessly, and featured a turtleneck that lengthened her torso. She paired the look with a set of black leather pants that clung to her body, and biker-chic black boots with a chunky heel.

To top the look off, Kostek wore a bulky, suede jacket in a dark gray, and kept the frock a little off of her shoulders to show off the entire ensemble. She wore her honey-colored hair in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and arms, and light, fresh faced makeup that complimented her sun-kissed skin gorgeously.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kostek is looking forward to watching Gronk and the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, and she showed some appreciation for her man by rocking a stunning one-piece bathing suit with the NFL star’s name and jersey number on the front.

For that snap, Kostek, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit vixen, let her long, golden locks fall in beach-babe waves over her body as she kneeled playfully in the sand on a Malibu beach. She ample chest was on full display in the body-hugging garb, and the high cut number showed off her toned legs and hips. She wore little-to-no makeup for the pic, and her flawless skin sparkled in the light of the jaw dropping sunset behind her.

Gronkowski and Kostek have been linked up since she stopped cheering for the New England Patriots, and the NFL pro reached out to the glamour model to get to know her a little better.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team, I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met,” Kotsek told E! News.

Ever since, the duo has been all over their social media, posting enviable snaps of their antics and travels. One thing’s for sure: fans of the gorgeous, athletic couple will be keeping an eye on Kostek’s page for the awesome shots of the twosome while they hang out in Atlanta this weekend.