Tom Brady Is A Better Beer Chugger Than QB, According To Former Teammate Quinn Ojinnaka

Just add “beer chugging professional” to Tom Brady’s already impressive resume.

While he may arguably be the best quarterback to ever live, Tom Brady has a lot of other things going for him — he’s the father to three beautiful children, he’s married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and he also happens to be really, really good at chugging beer. Brady’s former teammate and current Impact Wrestling star Quinn “Moose” Ojinnaka, recently shared a story about Tom Brady that was surprising to many.

According to TMZ, it all happened back in 2010 when Brady, Ojinnaka, and a few other members of the New England Patriots got stranded at a bar in Buffalo following a game. Since there was a snowstorm, they were unable to return safely home and opted instead to hit up a local tavern.

“I realized then that Tom Brady was the greatest quarterback ever, because him and Wes Welker got in a beer-chugging contest and as good as he is being the quarterback, he’s even better chugging beer!” Ojinnaka dished on Brady. “That’s the best night out I’ve had as a football player.”

And for any fans who don’t believe Brady’s former teammate, there’s actually video proof of Tom Brady slamming beer. Though the footage is not from the night back in 2010, it is from an appearance by Brady on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert. During the segment, Colbert asked Tom what foods he misses most since he normally sticks to a strict diet. In addition to pizza, cheeseburgers, and beer, Brady told Colbert his special talent.

“I was a pretty good beer-chugger back in the day,” he said.

Then, Colbert pulls out two glasses of beer out and challenges Brady to a beer chugging contest. Both men raise their glasses and it isn’t even close; Tom Brady beats Colbert by a long shot and basically finishes the whole entire beer in about two seconds, or one chug.

There is another former teammate who can stand behind Brady’s amazing beer-chugging ability. ESPN shares that Brian Hoyer also told the tale of the same night at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Rochester. Hoyer says that Brady could chug beer faster than you could pour it out of the can. Since Rochester would be hard to reach from Buffalo in a snowstorm, it’s not clear if Hoyer is remembering the same event or not, but if not, it’s just more evidence to support Brady’s claim.

“It was unbelievable,” Hoyer said. “And he slams the mug on the table and puts both fists in the air. He walks away with a look on his face that said, ‘You really thought you were going to beat me on this?’ The place went nuts.”

Who knew?