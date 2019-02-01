Julianne Hough Flaunts Toned Body In Stunning Backless Number

Julianne Hough is not only a highly skilled dancer, but she’s also a pro at showing off her gorgeously-toned body on her social media accounts. A throwback snap by the Dancing with the Stars queen shared to her Instagram on Friday took home the coveted disco ball when it comes to jaw-dropping shots of her stunning physique.

For the photoshoot, Hough revealed that for Christmas last year, her now-husband Brooke Laich swept her off her feet, literally, by taking her to Paris for a whirlwind trip. The couple brought along their wedding photographer, Sarah Falugo, to take flawless photos of the duo in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the picture, Hough and Laich embraced in a sultry hug, giving each other a romantic smooch. In the background, the iconic tower loomed over them, flanked by a dramatic looking, stormy sky.

The Safe Haven actress rocked a skin-hugging crimson dress for the occasion. The plunging, backless number gave fans of the dancer a glimpse of her toned back and shoulders — and showed off her curvy backside which Laich grazed gently while they cuddled close together. She wore her honey-colored hair in a low, chic bun, and wore simple pearl drop earrings to spruce up the classy garb.

Though her back was to the camera, fans of the actress could make out a tad of her stunning makeup, complete with contouring to accent her flawless features and smokey, dramatic eye makeup. Her eye-catching engagement band was visible as she propped her arm on the hockey star, who was rocking a smart-looking, tailored gray suit for the occasion.

In the post, Hough mused that the day was both magical and romantic, and both of those feelings were heavily conveyed in the gorgeous photo.

The DWTS pro also shared several other pics from the couple’s Parisian adventures. In one shot, Hough put her best French fashion forward by rocking a cozy looking, knee-length peacoat with a black beret. Under the camel-colored jacket, the actress rocked a skintight black dress with spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

Recently, Hough has been promoting her “Morning Pages Challenge” where she asks her 4.5 million Instagram followers to practice mindfulness by writing down their thoughts, hopes, and dreams the first thing in the morning. Hough’s been keeping up with her morning pages for a while, and she revealed that it’s helped her stay focused and more appreciative of her life as well as the things in it.

Fans of the dancer will be keeping an eye on her page for the next jaw-dropping update from the talented woman.