‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, February 4: Reese Skips Town Leaving Zoe Shocked

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 4 tease that Dr. Reese Buckingham’s time in Los Angeles has come to an end. The doctor has decided to leave the town his daughter has made her home now that he has paid his dues, per Highlight Hollywood. Of course, this will come as a complete surprise to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who thought that her father was just settling in.

Reese Buckingham – Underused Potential On Bold and the Beautiful

Reese Buckingham seemed to be the answer to Bold and the Beautiful’s lackluster cast with last year’s exit of key male characters. With the introduction of a doctor to the soap, Reese could have brought a new energy to B&B which focuses mainly on the world of fashion and Dollar Bill’s media empire.

Not only could writers have used this character in captivating life and death storylines, but he was the father of Zoe Buckingham, a character that viewers have quickly taken a liking to. There was potential for the doctor to hook up with the newly separated Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), or even Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) herself.

But Reese was introduced in a riveting story arc revolving around the classic baby switch soap drama, making it very difficult for writers to redeem him as a leading man in the future.

Reese Buckingham Leaves A Trail Of Broken Hearts Behind Him

Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that for a short while it seemed as if Reese and Taylor would hook up. They shared a few secret, a couple of kisses, and some very real conversation. But Reese then took advantage of the doctor when he learned that her daughter wanted to adopt a baby girl. When Taylor finds out how Reese used her, she will feel betrayed that her friend had used her for her money.

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are also the victims of this gambling addict. He switched their baby when Hope passed out, and made them believe that their Beth had died.

When Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finds out that Baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) is actually Baby Beth, she will be heartbroken. Reese would have taken her dream to give Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) a sister and shattered it.

Arguably the person whom Reese has hurt the most is Zoe. Her past history with her dad has been revealed with Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) noting that he now understands why she does not trust easily. She was abandoned time and again by the man who was supposed to support her and now he will leave her again.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers – Reese Buckingham Leaves L.A.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Reese will tell a shocked Zoe that he is leaving town. Just as Zoe was starting to build some kind of relationship with her father, he will announce that he is exiting her life again.

It appears as if she was right not to trust his motives for coming to town from the start. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will begin to piece together her father’s atrocities during the week of February 4. Nothing will prepare her for the fact that her father appears to have turned into a heartless monster.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.