Bryan Cranston Set To Star In Showtime Series ‘Your Honor’

It has been announced that Bryan Cranston will play the lead role in in the upcoming Showtime limited series Your Honor, Variety is reporting. While Cranston is best-known for his role as criminal Walter White from the critically-acclaimed show Breaking Bad, Cranston will be playing a character on the side of the law this time around. The actor will be portraying a judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. The judge’s life spirals into chaos as he must make decisions that compromise his morals. The show is being described as a “legal thriller” that takes place in New Orleans — and will involve “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.”

The limited series, which will last for 10 episodes, is actually based off of the Israeli series Kvodo, which was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Kvodo airs on the country’s Yes TV platform, and is produced by yesStudios. This remake will see Robert and Michelle King serve as executive producers, the pair being best known for creating The Good Wife. Cranston himself will also serve as an executive producer. Another executive producer on the project is Peter Moffat, who also serves as writer and showrunner.

“Peter, Michelle and Robert have crafted an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion and moral complexity,” Gary Levine — President of Entertainment for Showtime — said in a statement. “And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet’s finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead. I can’t wait to shoot Your Honor and show it to the world!”

Cranston certainly is a deeply revered actor, having won four Emmy’s for lead actor in a drama series for his performance in Breaking Bad alone. He was also nominated for three Emmy’s for his work as family patriarch Hal in the comedy series Malcolm in the Middle. Most recently, his television appearances include Sneaky Pete— which he also co-created and executive produces — Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

Cranston isn’t just a TV star, however. He’s also starred in Argo, Trumbo, Godzilla, The Infiltrator, Power Rangers, and Last Flag Flying. It’s clear he has quite a varied and extensive resume! Cranston has proven his range in the past, so it’s pretty much a given that he’ll knock this role out of the park as well. A release date for the project hasn’t been announced yet, but we do know that filming will begin in New Orleans sometime later in the year.