Romee Strijd Flaunts Her Abs In White Crop Top For Latest Instagram Snap

Having grown up in the Netherlands, Dutch model Romee Strijd is no stranger to colder temperatures. However, the chilling weather caused by the current polar vortex plaguing a huge portion of the United States is nothing compared to what she’s used to. The Victoria’s Secret model expressed her concern about the -14 degrees she would be facing upon her return to New York in a sexy new skin-baring post to her Instagram account that was sure to send hearts racing.

In Romee’s latest snap, the model rocked a chic, all-white ensemble consisting of a pair of skintight jeans that perfectly hugged her flawless figure and highlighted her curvy booty. Despite bracing for some extremely low temperatures, the model proved she wasn’t afraid to show some skin by rocking a tiny white ribbed turtle neck crop top, flashing her incredibly toned abs to her 5.3 million followers as she raised her hands up high above her head.

Romee bundled up with a stylish camel-colored suede jacket to add another layer to her attire and donned a pair of thigh-high boots of the same color, adding a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings to give the outfit a bit of bling. The 23-year-old beauty completed her look with a brown-and-black Fendi bag and rocked a minimal makeup look featuring a light pink lip while she chose to wear her long blonde hair down in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder.

Within just four hours of going live, Romee’s skin-baring snap had accrued more than 170,000 likes from her followers, many of which also took to the comment section to compliment her on her beauty by calling her “gorgeous” and “stunning.” Others took note of her amazing fashion sense.

“Ahh, love this outfit so much,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “obsessed” with it.

“Sooo chic and beautiful,” wrote a third.

Romee was lucky enough to escape the cold for a few days earlier this month when she traveled down to sunny Miami, Florida, with her Victoria’s Secret family, a trip that may have been for a new photo shoot to advertise the lingerie brand’s swimwear, which People previously reported would be making a return to stores this year after it was announced in 2016 that the line would be discontinued.

Shortly before her trip to Florida, the model also traveled to Japan with the clothing brand Revolve, a trip that was also attended by fellow Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk.