Ellen Page Says Mike Pence Is To Blame For Jussie Smollett Attack In Tearful Interview

Since the horrific alleged attack on Empire star Jussie Smollett, celebrities from all over have been commenting on the incident, weighing in with their thoughts.

Ellen Page is the most recent celebrity to speak out on the reported attack. During an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, per YouTube, Page got emotional when she was talking about attacks against the LGBTQ community, including the most recent news of an attack on Jussie Smollett. Page spoke through tears as she told Colbert that she was fired up about the whole thing.

“I’m like, really fired up right now. It feels impossible not to feel this way right now with the president and the Vice President Mike Pence, who wishes I couldn’t be married, let’s just be clear.”

She went on to say that the vice president is a man who wishes that she didn’t have the love that she has with her wife.

“He wanted to ban that in Indiana, he believes in conversion therapy, he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana,” she told Colbert.

The actress also spoke out against Trump after it was reported that Smollett’s alleged attackers were Trump supporters whom purportedly yelled “This is MAGA country” during the attack. Page told the audience to “connect the dots,” claiming that the alleged attack which happened to Smollett occurs when people in a position of power hate certain people, and want to see them suffer.

As she ended her rant, she fought through tears to make her last point.

“I have traveled the world and I have met the most marginalized people you could meet. I am lucky to have this time and the privilege to say this. This needs to f****** stop,” she said as the audience stood up and applauded her.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Smollett was reportedly subjected to racist and homophobic insults during an attack this past Tuesday in Chicago, as he claims that two masked men threw an unknown chemical substance at him. Additionally, the men purportedly put a rope around his neck before they fled the scene. There is also a surveillance video of Jussie walking into his apartment building with a rope around his neck.

The Chicago Police Department also released a video of two men walking in the area of the alleged attack about 15-20 minutes beforehand — and police are trying to locate those two individuals for questioning. Smollett’s family has since issued a statement on the claimed attack against their son, calling it a “racial, homophobic hate crime.”

Currently, there are no suspects in custody.