Ariana Grande Flashes Cleavage In Tiny Sports Bra For Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Pop star Ariana Grande has had a packed schedule the last few weeks not only putting together her second studio album in six months but also getting ready to kick off her Sweetener World Tour, which begins on March 18. The musician took to her Instagram account today to show her huge following how she was preparing for the highly anticipated event with a new snap that her fans went wild for.

In the sexy new black-and-white photo, Ariana was captured mid-rehearsal, appearing to be belting out a lyric as she crouched down for a dance move with her hands on her knees while another dancer did the same behind her. The 26-year-old singer rocked a skimpy, low cut sports bra for her rehearsal time that flaunted her incredibly well-toned body and plenty of cleavage for her whopping 144 million followers on the social media account. Ariana’s signature high ponytail cascaded well down her back for the sultry snap and, upon closer look, a delicate ring can be seen on one of her fingers, perhaps the same one she wore for her “7 Rings” music video.

Fans of the “Thank U, Next” singer certainly loved the behind-the-scenes look at her tour preparations and gave the sensual snap nearly 600,000 likes in less than an hour of going live. Thousands took their appreciation to the post’s comment section as well to express their excitement for her upcoming concerts.

“Can’t wait for the Sweetener Tour Ari!” one follower wrote, a sentiment echoed by hundreds of other fans.

Before Ariana heads out on her worldwide music extravaganza, she will be gifting her fans with a bunch of new tunes. The singer’s latest record Thank U, Next will drop next week on February 8 and will be the pop star’s fifth studio album of her career, and the second in six months following her wildly successful album Sweetener, which she released in August of last year.

The surprise album has already seen some incredible successes with its first singles. As noted by Forbes, the latest track from the album, “7 Rings,” broke Spotify’s 24-hour streaming record, edging out Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Within the first day of its release on January 18, Grande’s new tune was played nearly 15 million times, well surpassing Mariah’s record of 10.8 million.

Both “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next,” the title track for the upcoming album, have taken the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during their debut weeks as well, making Ariana one of only three women to have multiple tracks from the same album hit the chart’s number one spot.