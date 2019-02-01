Gisele Bundchen Admits To ‘Smoking And Drinking’ To Cope During Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio

Gisele Bundchen is happily married to Tom Brady now, but before they tied the knot, the famed supermodel actually dated Leonardo DiCaprio. In fact, their relationship wasn’t a typical Hollywood whirlwind romance. Gisele and Leonardo actually spent five years together. While many of the Titanic star’s female fans would probably swoon over the thought of dating him, Gisele Bundchen has revealed that their relationship wasn’t exactly how most might have envisioned.

According to Radar Online, Gisele Bundchen is finally speaking out about her painful past with Leonardo DiCaprio — revealing how she often self-medicated to cope with their relationship. While she didn’t go into detail about the problems they faced during the relationship, she did detail her coping mechanisms.

Gisele Bundchen admitted that she’d grown accustomed to “numbing” herself by smoking, drinking, and overworking. In the end, Gisele and Leonardo were on two different paths in life. She was focused on “serious soul-searching,” but he — at least allegedly — was not.

“No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at,” Gisele said. “Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

While fans typically see the glamorous side of Gisele Bundchen, she went on to share details about the not-so-glamorous personal battles she’s faced behind closed doors. Gisele admitted that she’s also had panic attacks for many years, but didn’t feel comfortable sharing those experiences with the world — until now. The famed model recalled how she’d often suppress her emotions, which would only make her panic attacks worse over time.

“When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn’t feel like I could share with anyone,” Gisele revealed. “I thought maybe I don’t have the right, everybody is going through so many difficult things in the world, and I don’t have the right to feel this way. So I’d suppress it, and the more I suppressed it, the bigger it came.”

However, things are a bit different now. Over the years, Gisele Bundchen has learned to cope with the panic attacks by finding better ways to manage stress. After Gisele Bundchen and Leonardo DiCaprio ended their five-year relationship, she went on to marry NFL star quarterback Tom Brady in 2009. Gisele and Tom now have two children — Benjamin, 9, and Viviane, 6.