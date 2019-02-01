Watch SD Huesca Vs Real Valladolid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Friday Match Live Online

First-year La Liga side SD Huesca need a win to begin their fight for safety, while Real Valladolid hope to increase their space above the relegation zone.

La Liga action returns with an opening Round 22 match on Friday, one that could go a long way toward deciding which team remains in the Spanish top flight next season — and who will be forced to drop down. But the league’s last place side, SD Huesca, will feel comfortable on their home ground, one where they have taken six points from their last six matches, according to Soccerway stats. The visitors, 13th-place Real Valladolid, have won only three of their most recent 25 La Liga matches away from home. But it’s Huesca sitting on a mere 12 points, and who desperately need a win.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, February 1. The match will take place at the 7,600-seat Estadio El Alcoraz in Huesca, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4 a.m. February 2, China Standard Time.

Valladolid had not won in five league games when they managed to get past Celta Vigo on Sunday, on goals by the team’s leading scorer, Oscar Plano, as well as by Keko — who netted his first of the season, per ESPN.

Goals will likely be difficult to come by in the contest. As Sky Sports reports, SD Huesca has tallied a mere 17 goals on the season, the fewest in La Liga, while Real Valladolid has only 19 goals in 21 matches — the second-worst showing in the Spanish top flight. By contrast, league leaders Barcelona have scored 58 goals just over halfway through the schedule.

Oscar Plano leads Real Valladolid in scoring, with just three goals. Octavio Passos / Getty Images

