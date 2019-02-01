Kyle Richards Explains Her Comment That Lisa Vanderpump Wanted To Be Paid To Go To Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says she was joking when she said her co-star was holding out for money to attend the Bravo host's party.

Kyle Richards is explaining her recent comments about Lisa Vanderpump and making it clear she did not diss her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star when talking about her no-show status at Andy Cohen’s baby shower last weekend.

Earlier this week, TMZ’s cameras caught up with Kyle Richards and asked her if there was “drama” at the baby shower, before noting that Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend the Watch What Happens Live host’s party, which was organized by Richards and fellow Real Housewives alums Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, and Teresa Giudice. When the TMZ reporter asked Kyle if she thought Lisa was holding out for money, Richards laughed and said maybe her co-star expected to be paid to go to the event.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Lisa Vanderpump later fired back, telling the celebrity gossip site that someone who stars on two Bravo shows and has a business empire certainly wouldn’t need to be paid to attend Andy’s baby shower. Lisa, who also revealed she met with up with Andy before the shower before heading to Las Vegas to work on her new eatery at Caesar’s Palace, also said she is too busy with her dog rescue mission to worry about “the b*tches.”

Kyle Richards Clarifies Lisa Vanderpump's Andy Cohen 'Drama' Comment https://t.co/7qxndC70K2 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 1, 2019

After Lisa Vanderpump’s lengthy retort, which you can see in the video below, Kyle Richards took to Twitter to clarify what actually happened, pointing out that it was TMZ’s reporter that brought up the subject of money when talking about Vanderpump and that she knew it was a joke.

“THEY asked if Lisa was holding out for money to attend the shower,” Kyle explained. “OBVIOUSLY that is not true. I thought that was obvious so I joked.”

Kyle Richards also reacted to Lisa Vanderpump’s name-calling and explained that when she was asked by TMZ about drama at Cohen’s baby shower, she thought they were referring to something that actually happened at the event.

“It would be interesting to see how people would react if I called HER a b*tch,” Kyle tweeted. “When I was asked if there was drama at Andy’s shower I thought they were referring to something that happened AT the shower. Nothing to do with Lisa.”

There has been drama between Lisa Vanderpump and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars for months, and the women are reportedly still not on speaking terms. Fans will get to see it all play out when the ninth season of the Bravo reality show premieres later this month.

You can see Lisa Vanderpump’s response to Kyle Richards’ TMZ comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for Season 9 on February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.