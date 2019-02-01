Prince Harry Shares Private Moment With Boy Who Lost A Parent, Telling Him ‘The Same Thing Happened To Me’

Harry was making a visit to a boxing club for at-risk youth.

Prince Harry told everyone to leave the room during a visit to a boxing club on Friday, then shared some words of comfort with a young man who had lost his father as a young child.

Harry was making a visit to the Empire Fighting Chance charity in Bristol on Friday when he met a 12-year-old boy, one who had lost his father when he was a young child. Prince Harry, who lost his mother to a tragic car crash when he was just 12 years old, asked others to leave the room so that he could share some words of comfort with Iestyn Jones.

As People reported, Prince Harry told the young boy, “The same thing happened to me.”

“It just got a bit emotional because he mentioned something. He knew some stuff about me and the same thing happened to me. We had a chat for about 10 minutes,” the boy later told reporters. “When we had a group picture at the end he made sure I was standing next to him. They were lovely people. I didn’t expect them to be like that. They were amazing people.”

The boxing club is meant to give children from at-risk backgrounds a chance to connect and to find an outlet for good. As the report noted, the charity started in 2006 when its founders saw two youths dealing drugs outside of their boxing club. The founders invited them to come in, and to box to stay out of trouble. It has since grown to involve a number of young boys and girls who learn boxing — as well as self-confidence and discipline.

This is not the first time that Prince Harry has shared a moment of comfort with a child who has lost a parent. Back in October, he stopped during a visit to New Zealand to share some comforting words to 6-year-old Otia Nanta, who had lost his mother to suicide.

According to E! News, Prince Harry stopped to let the boy know that things would get better.

“Life will always be all right. You know that?” Prince Harry told the boy. “I’ve made it to 34-years-old and life is great. I have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way. Your life is going to be sorted. Don’t you worry about that.”

Prince Harry even broke some royal protocol to cheer up the boy, stopping to take a selfie that he later posted on Instagram.