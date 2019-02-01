Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts, Will Cooperate With Prosecutors

His lawyer had previously claimed his client was innocent, saying it was all an act.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (real name: Daniel Hernandez) has pleaded guilty to nine counts against him and will cooperate with prosecutors going after his gang in a deal that will likely reduce the amount of time he serves behind bars, KNSD-TV (San Diego) is reporting.

The Brooklyn rapper actually pleaded guilty last Saturday, but the contents of his plea agreement were not made public until today.

Back in November 2018, as reported at the time by the Inquisitr, Takashi was arrested, along with his ex-manager, two other associates, and a fifth person, following a joint investigation by the New York Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The charges included racketeering and firearms charges, among others.

The criminal complaint against him alleged that Hernandez was a member of Brooklyn’s Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, “a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in, among, other activities, acts involving murder, robbery, and narcotics trafficking.”

Specifically, the indictment claimed that, as a member of the gang, Hernandez operated in and around Manhattan, the Bronx, and Brooklyn. The three counts allege violent crime in aid of racketeering, three counts of firearms offense, and one count of narcotics trafficking. What’s more, the charges also accused the rapper of being involved in the July shooting of a bystander in Brooklyn, and of robbing a rival gang member at gunpoint last spring.

Hernandez initially pleaded not guilty. His defense attorney, Lance Lazzaro, suggested that his client’s image as a tough-as-nails gangster was akin to an act with little basis in reality.

“An entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music does not make him a member of an enterprise.”

However, with last Saturday’s guilty plea, that means that the rapper will admit to being a member of the Brooklyn gang, say court records. What’s more, his plea deal will require him to cooperate with prosecutors.

“[Hernandez will cooperate with authorities] against multiple violent people associated with the same criminal enterprise of which he admits, or will soon apparently admit, being a member.”

It remains unclear, as of this writing, how much prison time Hernandez’s plea deal will give him.

The rapper has been in trouble with the law multiple times throughout his life and career. He has, for example, been charged with domestic violence and has pleaded guilty to simulating a sex act with a 13-year-old girl in a music video performance.