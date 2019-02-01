Immigrants Who Used To Work For Trump Will Attend State Of The Union

Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz claim their supervisors knew they did not have legal papers when they were hired at Trump's club.

Two immigrants who used to work at President Trump’s golf club will be attending this year’s State of the Union, CBS News is reporting. Both of these immigrants were allegedly hired with their supervisors knowing that they did not have the legal papers to be in the country. Victorina Morales, who was born in Guatemala and worked at Trump’s club in New Jersey, is coming to the speech as a guest of New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman. Sandra Diaz, who comes from Costa Rica and worked at Trump’s club from 2010 to 2013, will be attending as a guest of Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California.

Though Diaz is now legal to reside in America, she did not have papers at the time of her hiring. She said the supervisors knew this. Now, Diaz says she is angry with the president for describing undocumented immigrants as violent. Morales, on the other hand, says that she has respect for Trump — but disapproves of his view that undocumented immigrants will be taking jobs from others.

“Forget about the wall, stop separating families and focus on immigration reform,” Morales said when asked about what message she wants to give Trump.

Many are expecting for Trump’s speech to be surrounded by opposition, seeing as Democrats are now the majority in the House of Representatives. There is also a record number of women in the House. In addition, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be present. Pelosi is finally allowing Trump to give the State of the Union after the longest partial government shutdown in history. Many Democratic politicians are planning on bringing federal workers — many of whom went unpaid for the duration of the shutdown — to make a similar statement to the one Diaz and Morales are making in their attendance.

Victorina Morales accepts invitation to attend State of the Union" "I am very proud because I am going to raise my voice for all of us immigrants." https://t.co/MYKsQaGw5f #RefugeesWelcome — Refugee Council USA (@RCUSA_DC) February 1, 2019

After Trump’s speech, Stacey Abrams will be the first black woman to ever deliver the Democratic rebuttal. Abrams controversially lost the Georgia gubernatorial race to Trump ally Brian Kemp. She recently said that her speech will be about coming together “at a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose.”

“I hope she does a good job,” Trump said of Abrams on January 31. “I respect her.”

Trump also says that his speech will be about “unity,” despite the fact that he is still threatening to shut down the government again after February 15 if he does not receive the funds for a border wall. Pelosi has reportedly once again rejected Trump’s request.